Collective Family Office LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.55 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.