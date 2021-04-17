Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

