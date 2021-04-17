Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $645.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $401.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.42 and its 200 day moving average is $538.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

