IQE (LON:IQE) PT Lowered to GBX 80

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £476.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.