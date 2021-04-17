Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

LON:JET2 traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,326.50 ($17.33). The stock had a trading volume of 200,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,746. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,524 ($19.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,350.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

