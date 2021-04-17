Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

CG opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 244.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 185,799 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

