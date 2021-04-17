Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.72.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,823,520.32. Insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

