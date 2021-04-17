CIBC Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWX. National Bankshares raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial restated a na rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.93.

Shares of CWX stock opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$720.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$10.41.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

