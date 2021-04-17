Centric Cash (CNS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,223,250,928 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

