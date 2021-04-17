PumaPay 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $16.05 million and $1.28 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00066807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.72 or 0.00727064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00087051 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033618 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

