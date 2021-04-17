RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,325 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $73,781.75.

