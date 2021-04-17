FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Discovery by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

