Private Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $128.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

