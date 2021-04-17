Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.