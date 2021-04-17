FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.80 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $458.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

