Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.22.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 489,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.