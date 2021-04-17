Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Drops By 25.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 26,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 19,010,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,317,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

