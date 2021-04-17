Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23,177.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

