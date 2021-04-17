Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 121.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $242.34.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

