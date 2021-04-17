Private Capital Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,180,000 after buying an additional 272,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after acquiring an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,822,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

