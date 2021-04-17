Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $85.80 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

