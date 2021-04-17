JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to “Overweight”

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

JBLU stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

