Private Capital Group LLC Sells 259 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $624.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.01 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

