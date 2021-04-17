Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

