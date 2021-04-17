Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iridium benefits from its recurring service revenue base and expects higher revenues in 2021 on the back of robust demand. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with various government organizations. It has witnessed steady subscriber growth and mobile penetration backed by an efficient operating model. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites to provide services across territories. Commercial business is touted as the primary driver of long-term growth. However, supply-chain woes due to the pandemic pose a headwind. Competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses dent its margins.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRDM. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $8,284,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,579,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

