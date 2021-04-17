Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $105.00 at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

HLNE stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 424.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

