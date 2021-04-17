State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 160,034 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $133.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.