Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $401.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 274.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

