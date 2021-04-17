State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

