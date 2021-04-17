Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) vs. Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Critical Review

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Resonant and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67

Resonant presently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 49.22%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $86.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -967.16% -141.20% -102.20% Power Integrations 44.72% 8.34% 7.46%

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 294.91 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -3.56 Power Integrations $420.67 million 11.89 $193.47 million $0.89 93.10

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Resonant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

