-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.13. 10,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.60. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

