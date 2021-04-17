Short Interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Increases By 51.8%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $594.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

