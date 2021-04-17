I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $19,622.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,811,932 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

