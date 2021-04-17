Dora Factory One Day Volume Tops $39.23 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $51.72 million and approximately $39.23 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $34.09 or 0.00054999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00066724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.56 or 0.00727010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00086994 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

