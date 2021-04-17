HUNT Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $49.30 million and approximately $29,661.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

