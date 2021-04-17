ParkinGo Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $132,509.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,966.05 or 0.99640585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00134805 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000988 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.