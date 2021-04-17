Permission Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $21.18 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $21.18 million and $1.21 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00299388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.83 or 0.00771477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,963.63 or 0.99680328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.48 or 0.00854298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

