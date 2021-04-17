Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Update

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GRIL stock remained flat at $$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Muscle Maker has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

