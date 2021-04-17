SharedStake Market Cap Reaches $3.46 Million (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $349,853.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $23.05 or 0.00037275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00734088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,378.20 or 0.99238051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.31 or 0.00826699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

