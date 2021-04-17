Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.11 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $32.11 million and $4.46 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00734088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,378.20 or 0.99238051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.31 or 0.00826699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

