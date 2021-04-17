Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Grows By 104.3%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the March 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.31. 1,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,067. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,573,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,832 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth $6,204,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000.

