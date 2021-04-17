FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get FibroGen alerts:

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.