State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $54.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

