State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,228.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 893,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,120,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,578,000 after purchasing an additional 762,725 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

