Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 118,163 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,163 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

