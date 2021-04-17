DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in DXC Technology by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DXC Technology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.