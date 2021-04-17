State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 25,000 shares valued at $1,299,175. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

