BoringDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $69.10 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $69.10 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $803.23 or 0.01302322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00066105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.19 or 0.00720196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00086710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00033465 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

