WeTrust Price Up 88.8% Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $5,239.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 88.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00066105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.19 or 0.00720196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00086710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00033465 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

