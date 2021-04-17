Portion Trading Down 25.4% This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $288,861.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Portion has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00066105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.19 or 0.00720196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00086710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00033465 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

